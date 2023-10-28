StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

