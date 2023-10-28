StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.