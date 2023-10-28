Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

