Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DFY. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.05.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY opened at C$37.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.5698063 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

