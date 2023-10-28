A.G. BARR’s (BAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

A.G. BARR Trading Down 1.2 %

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

BAG opened at GBX 493.50 ($6.05) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 565.60 ($6.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 490.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 492.31. The firm has a market cap of £552.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,645.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 4,333.33%.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

