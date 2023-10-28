Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 245.43 ($3.01).

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.77. The stock has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 380.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £106,010.31 ($129,866.85). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.