Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rupert Resources news, Director Michael William Sutton sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$47,239.92.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

