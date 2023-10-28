National Bankshares Lowers IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$42.25.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at C$30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of C$771.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$765.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.8118343 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

