Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

FSZ stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of C$159.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.50 million. Analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0707763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

