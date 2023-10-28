Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.58. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 62.80 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £302.32 million, a P/E ratio of 483.08 and a beta of 0.16.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
