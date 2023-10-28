Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.64) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
