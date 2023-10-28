Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.64) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 279.40 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 364.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 259.20 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 400.20 ($4.90).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

