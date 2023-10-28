Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.40.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.