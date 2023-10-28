Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

