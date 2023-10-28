Scotiabank Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.36.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0768673 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

