Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Desjardins decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.29.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.36. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 68.26%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

