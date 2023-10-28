Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$731.89 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.14. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.01 and a 52-week high of C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$190.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3501695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

