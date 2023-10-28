TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.88.

TRP opened at C$46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2161922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

