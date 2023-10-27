Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

