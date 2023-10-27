First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average is $193.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

