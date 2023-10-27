First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,467 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

