Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $183.09 and last traded at $188.38, with a volume of 460159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.24.

The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

