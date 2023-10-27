Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $110.34 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $110,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

