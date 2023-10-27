Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

BAC stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

