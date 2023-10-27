Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

