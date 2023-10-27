Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,153,827 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $68,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Fortive by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $10,924,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

