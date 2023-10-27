BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1,525.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $79,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.05.

Hershey Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $189.03 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.