Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $38.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

