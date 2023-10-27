Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.89.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

