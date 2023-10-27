Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

