NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $353.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

