Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,648 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $96.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.60 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

