Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.84 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

