Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $421,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,806.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,875.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,955.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,159.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.