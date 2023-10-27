Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

