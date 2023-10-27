Van ECK Associates Corp Has $63.43 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $63,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 342,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

