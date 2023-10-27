Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1,590.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483,282 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.36% of MarketAxess worth $134,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MarketAxess by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,007,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.45.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.03 and its 200 day moving average is $261.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

