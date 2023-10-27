iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.