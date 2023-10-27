Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

