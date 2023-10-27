Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $124,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

