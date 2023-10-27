NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.31 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

