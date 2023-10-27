Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

