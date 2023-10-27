Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

