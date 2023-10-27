RFG Advisory LLC Sells 160 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $288.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.77.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

