OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 16,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 117,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.54.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

