Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BMY opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 595,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

