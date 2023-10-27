Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Visa stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.