William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

NYSE V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

