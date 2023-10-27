Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $206.04 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.