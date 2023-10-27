Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,100 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

