Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $186.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.70.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.