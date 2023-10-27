PROG (NYSE:PRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. PROG updated its Q4 guidance to $0.61-0.71 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

PROG Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PROG has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth $642,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in PROG by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PROG by 97.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in PROG by 13.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in PROG by 131.0% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

